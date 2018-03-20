The network that records Bitcoin payments has been found to store files and links to child abuse images which are impossible to remove, researchers have discovered. Buried within the Bitcoin blockchain are more than 1,600 files and images, including …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Hidden child abuse files found inside Bitcoin blockchain - March 20, 2018
- How the Bitcoin Bubble Is Mirroring the Dot-Com One, Only Happening 15 Times Faster - March 20, 2018
- What the Founding Fathers’ Money Problems Can Teach Us About Bitcoin - March 20, 2018