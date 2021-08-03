Public Canadian mining firm HIVE Blockchain has announced an order of 4,000 Bitcoin mining machines. The global Bitcoin mining arms race showed no signs of slowing down Tuesday, with public Canadian …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Hive Blockchain Has Purchased Over 10,000 Bitcoin Miners This Year - August 3, 2021
- Satoshi Nakamoto Collaborator Says His Bitcoin Fork, Zcash, Should Go Proof Of Stake And Wind Down Its Carbon Footprint - August 3, 2021
- Blockchain Association’s Smith on why she doesn’t expect a bitcoin ETF anytime soon - August 3, 2021