A majority of bitcoin holders are making money on their investments despite the cryptocurrency’s drop to six-month lows. The top cryptocurrency fell to $6,968 during European trading hours Friday – …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- HODLers Are ‘In the Money’ Despite Bitcoin’s Drop to Six-Month Lows - November 23, 2019
- Bitcoin Price Dips to Six-Month Low of $7,000 - November 23, 2019
- The Case for a Bitcoin ETF - November 23, 2019