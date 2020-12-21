Even Bitcoin noobs know the cryptocurrency’s hit a new record high, but what are FUD, Hodl and weak hands? Nicole Sy asks Bloomberg’s Katie Greifeld 5 terms you should probably know as the crypto …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Stimulus checks meet BTC all-time highs: 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week - December 21, 2020
- Hot Take: Bitcoin Lingo 101 - December 21, 2020
- Elon Musk Tempted To Buy Bitcoin, Inquires About ‘Large Transactions’ - December 21, 2020