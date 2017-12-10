Hotly anticipated bitcoin futures debut in sedate fashion

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The eagerly anticipated launch of futures trading of the world’s largest cryptocurrency bitcoin got off to a positive start on Sunday, with the price nearly 9 percent ahead after briefly slipping below its opening level. The launch …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin futures begin trading - December 10, 2017
- Bitcoin jumps higher as futures trading begins on Cboe - December 10, 2017
- Tell us what you think: How will the launch of bitcoin futures trading affect the cryptocurrency? - December 10, 2017