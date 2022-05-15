“Africa is a mobile-first continent so you can really see where Africa should be really positioning itself,” Smart Africa’s CEO told Euronews Next. View on euronews …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Crypto Crash News: Bitcoin, Solana, AVAX gain; Terra disappear – Check top 15 cryptocurrency prices today - May 15, 2022
- How Africa’s tech sector can thrive – and it’s not all about legalising Bitcoin - May 15, 2022
- MIchelle Singletary: Bitcoin’s plunge shows why it shouldn’t be in your 401(k) - May 15, 2022