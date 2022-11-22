The computer systems used for cryptocurrency mining consume more energy than all of Argentina. Crypto has also been implemented in greenhouse gas emissions.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- How Bad Is Bitcoin Bad for the Environment? It Uses More Energy Than Argentina. - November 22, 2022
- Bitcoin briefly hits 2-year low, and senators urge regulators to monitor SoFi: CNBC’s Crypto World - November 22, 2022
- Bitcoin bounces slightly after hitting 2-year low as traders try to gauge FTX contagion - November 22, 2022