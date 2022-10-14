Bitcoin’s protocol is slow to change by design, but incentivizing the BIP feedback process with bounties could improve development.
Read Full Story
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
|
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
|
Menu
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
|
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
|
Menu
Bitcoin’s protocol is slow to change by design, but incentivizing the BIP feedback process with bounties could improve development.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Discussion about this post