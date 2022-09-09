It is a common observation that people living in frontier and emerging markets emigrate to first world countries in search of better opportunities.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- How Bitcoin Adoption Can Address Emigration From Emerging Markets To Low-Skilled Jobs In The United States, Europe, And The Middle East - September 9, 2022
- Bitcoin leaps above $21,000 as U.S. dollar sags - September 9, 2022
- Bitcoin’s Price Is Rallying After Hitting a 3-Month Low This Week. Experts Say It Probably Won’t Last - September 9, 2022