Before its collapse last week, SVB made loans against Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The question: why is any bank anywhere allowed to accept crypto as collateral for loans? Bitcoin and its …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- How Bitcoin and other magic internet money loans endanger your financial health - March 16, 2023
- Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Struggling to Break Stubborn Resistance Around $25k - March 16, 2023
- Bitcoin Fund Seeks $100 Million to Capitalize on Market Mayhem - March 16, 2023