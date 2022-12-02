Bitcoin ( BTC -0.76%) has traditionally been viewed as a hedge against central banks. However, one Harvard Ph.D. candidate believes it’s these central banks that could spark Bitcoin’s next leg up and possibly give it the momentum to return to previous all-time highs.
