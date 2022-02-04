Aid intended to help those in developing countries is often siphoned off with ill intent — but bitcoin can help remedy this. Let’s talk about the humanitarian case for bitcoin — specifically, how it …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- How Bitcoin Helps Fix Foreign Aid Corruption - February 3, 2022
- Bitcoin Capped Below $40K Resistance, El Salvador Taps AlphaPoint to Fix Chivo Wallet Issues, the Tor Project’s Plan for 2022 - February 3, 2022
- Bitcoin bulls may ignore Friday’s $730M options expiry by saving their energy for $40K - February 3, 2022