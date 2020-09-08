Abolaji Odunjo made a fundamental change to his business selling mobile phones in a bustling street market in Lagos: He started paying his suppliers in bitcoin. The shift has boosted his profits, as h …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- How bitcoin met the real world in Africa - September 8, 2020
- Bitcoin Banking App To Go Public On London Stock Exchange For $52M - September 8, 2020
- Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC stifled below strong resistance – Confluence Detector - September 7, 2020