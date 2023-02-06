The sudden emergence of inscribed Bitcoin blocks has been met with criticism, but it offers a glimpse of how Bitcoin block space will evolve. To say that inscribing memes on Bitcoin has divided the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- How Bitcoin Ordinals Can Change The Future Of Mining - February 6, 2023
- BITCOIN Ready To Make A Pullback-Elliott Wave - February 6, 2023
- Will Bitcoin bulls remain in control of BTC price after another volatility-filled week? - February 6, 2023