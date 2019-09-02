Dubai: Tales of torture have emerged after Indian police uncovered the murder of a Keralite businessman who has been dubbed the kingpin of a Rs450 crore (Rs4.5 billion; Dh229 million) Bitcoin scam.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin.com launches a cryptocurrency exchange - September 2, 2019
- How Bitcoin scam led to murder of a Keralite businessman - September 2, 2019
- Thai crypto exchange Bitcoin Co. shutting down abruptly after 5 years of service - September 2, 2019