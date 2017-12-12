How China became a haven for people looking to cash in on the Bitcoin gold rush

Business Insider UK spoke with Garrick Hileman about Bitcoin. Hileman explains the best conditions to mine Bitcoin and why certain countries are ideal. He then explains why China produces more Bitcoin than any other country. Business Insider UK spoke with …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin exchange Bithumb says ‘right’ regulations in South Korea would boost market - December 12, 2017
- No Stopping? After Record High, Bitcoin Price Eyes $20,000 - December 12, 2017
- Ransomware’s bitcoin problem: How price surge means a headache for crooks - December 12, 2017