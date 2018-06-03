Bitcoin may be the original cryptocurrency, but it can still learn new tricks. In an industry where bitcoin has taken a backseat to networks like ethereum, at least when it comes to enabling more complex and exotic transactions, both founders behind the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- How Hodl Hodl Is Building a Real Business With Bitcoin Smart Contracts - June 3, 2018
- Bitcoin’s Chance at the $20 Trillion Offshore Tax Haven Market - June 3, 2018
- Bitcoin Mining’s Electricity Bill: Is It Worth It? - June 2, 2018