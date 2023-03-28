Why is one bitcoin, after all the disasters in the crypto industry, trading at about $27,000? Your guess is as good as Mark Cuban’s. “I wish I knew the real reason,” the tech entrepreneur and investor wrote in an email when asked about bitcoin’s …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- How is bitcoin still trading (for now) at $27,000? - March 28, 2023
- Bitcoin price holds its ground in the wake of CFTC case against Binance - March 28, 2023
- The New York Couple Behind El Salvador’s Bitcoin Experiment - March 28, 2023