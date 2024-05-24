The Satoshi unit also limits the extent to which Bitcoin’s halving rewards can be used. Bitcoin miners currently get 3.125 new Bitcoins in return for validating a data block, down from 6.5 coins …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Here’s why bitcoin wallets are getting easier to use - May 24, 2024
- Chinese ‘Bitcoin queen’ is locked up: Takeaway worker behind £3billion fraud who ripped off 128,000 investors as she splashed cash in Harrods and tried to buy a £23m … - May 24, 2024
- How Many Satoshis Are in a Bitcoin? - May 24, 2024