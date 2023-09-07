The Financial Accounting Standards Board voted through a change to how digital assets are valued with the potential to accelerate institutional adoption.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- How Tesla and Bitcoin Alike Will Benefit from Radical New Crypto Accounting Rules - September 7, 2023
- Bitcoin price can hit $46K by 2024 halving — Interview with Filbfilb - September 7, 2023
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Soars or Stumbles? Analyzing a $5k Plunge or Surge - September 7, 2023