When news broke that Blackrock had filed an application for the creation of a spot bitcoin ETF with the SEC the crypto market took this, correctly, as an almost universally good thing. Although some …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- How The Bitcoin ETF Approval (Or Not) Process Works At The SEC - October 22, 2023
- Bitcoin price cracks $30K, possibly clearing a path for SOL, LINK, AAVE and STX - October 22, 2023
- Bitcoin ETF Buzz Reaches Retail Realm: Google Trends Reveals - October 22, 2023