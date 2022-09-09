Mac said continued interest rate hikes from the Fed could prove a negative catalyst for the price of the bitcoin. In our last Bitcoin update, we talked about the broader market was in the midst of a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- How the Fed Will Guide Bitcoin’s Next Move - September 9, 2022
- Bitcoin rallies 10% to 2-week high. Can it be sustained? - September 9, 2022
- How Bitcoin Adoption Can Address Emigration From Emerging Markets To Low-Skilled Jobs In The United States, Europe, And The Middle East - September 9, 2022