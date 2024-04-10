While speculators will likely position themselves in advance of the halving on April 20, long- term investors should pay minimal attention to the halving itself, and rather focus on the demand side of …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- How the Halving Will Impact the Bitcoin Market - April 10, 2024
- Crypto Miners Run Down Bitcoin Inventory to 3-Year Low in a Strategic Pre-Halving Move - April 10, 2024
- US Bitcoin Spot ETFs Top $200 Billion in Trading Volume - April 10, 2024