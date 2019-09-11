The demand for transparent data storage has never been higher, especially with a growing need to shore up security protocols. Adding to these concerns have been lingering issues of scalability which …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Satoshi Nakaboto: ’Akon favors Bitcoin over ‘military-backed’ dollar’ - September 11, 2019
- How the RIFT-Protocol Could Solve the Problems of Bitcoin - September 11, 2019
- Bitcoin Falls; U.S. Treasury Says Libra Must Comply with AML Standards - September 11, 2019