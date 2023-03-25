Co-founders Chris Maurice and Justin Poiroux launched Yellow Card, the largest centralized crypto exchange in Africa from their dorm room in Auburn, Alabama.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- How this 26-year-old went from running bitcoin trading desks in Taco Bells to creating the largest crypto exchange in Africa - March 25, 2023
- Bitcoin Slips but Conditions for ‘Crypto to Thrive Remain Intact’ - March 25, 2023
- Bitcoin Was a Winner During the U.S. Banking Crisis, but Illiquidity Prevents It From Being a USD Hedge - March 25, 2023