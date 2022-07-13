We set clear rules for a harmonised market that will provide legal certainty for crypto-asset issuers, guarantee a level playing field for service providers and ensures high standards for consumers …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- US inflation data likely to be sore tooth for Bitcoin, volatile days seen ahead - July 13, 2022
- How This Member Of Parliament Rescued Bitcoin Amid New Regulatory Reforms In Europe - July 13, 2022
- Top Cryptocurrency News on July 13: Bitcoin flatlines, Bitbns introduces zero TDS on crypto SIP, and more - July 13, 2022