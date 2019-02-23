Bitwage is a company that has specialized in the emerging desire that employers have to pay their workers in bitcoin. As of 2017, about 200 employers used Bitwage, and approximately 95 percent of thos…
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- How to Pay Employees With Bitcoin in 2019 - February 23, 2019
- Bitcoin Cash Breaks Resistance as Other Bulls Start Settling Down - February 23, 2019
- Bitcoin (BTC) Technical Price Analysis For February 23rd - February 23, 2019