The price of bitcoin soared to an all-time high above $19,000 at the end of 2017, and if you sold your coins at the top, you might now be freaking out about how to deal with it on your taxes. First of all, let’s step back: most cryptocurrency newbies who …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin is sliding amid fears of a crackdown on a Japanese exchange - March 22, 2018
- How to report bitcoin income on your taxes - March 22, 2018
- Bitcoin Daily: Coinbase Bug Gives Out Free Ether, Jack Dorsey Sees Bitcoin As World’s ‘Single Currency’ - March 22, 2018