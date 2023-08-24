Bitcoin got its very own token standard, BRC-20 to rival Ethereum’s ERC-20, which allows for fungible tokens to be created on the Bitcoin network. This opens up a vast array of possibilities for …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- HSAC, the First Attention Token on Bitcoin’s BRC-20, Partners with Racing Sim Icon.X World on ‘Web3 Grand Prix’ Tour - August 24, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ether Trade Below ‘Maximum Pain’ Levels Ahead of $2.7B Options Settlement - August 24, 2023
- Will Bitcoin Drop Below $20,000 or Rebound? 4 Hot Crypto Picks That Are Sure to Make Profit in 2023! - August 24, 2023