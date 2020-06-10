The Human Rights Foundation (HRF) took a strong stance on bitcoin privacy tech Wednesday by announcing its new Bitcoin Developer Fund.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Human Rights Foundation Funds Bitcoin Privacy Tools Despite ‘Coin Mixing’ Legal Stigma - June 10, 2020
- Microsoft has released a beta version of its decentralized identity tool on the Bitcoin blockchain - June 10, 2020
- Cointelegraph Research: Bitcoin Still Outperforms Stocks After Halving - June 10, 2020