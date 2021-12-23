El Salvador’s attempt to become the world’s first state to adopt bitcoin as legal tender hits another stumbling block as hundreds of citizens claim that funds are disappearing from their accounts …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Bitcoin Just Gives Power To New Rich People’—Elon Musk Reveals Why He Supports Dogecoin Over Ethereum Even As Its Price Slides - December 23, 2021
- Hundreds of Salvadorans claim money is vanishing from bitcoin accounts - December 23, 2021
- Bitcoin Worth $15 Quintillion Is Just Another Day in Crypto - December 23, 2021