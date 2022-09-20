Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz joins CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the Federal Reserve’s upcoming September meeting and what it means for cryptocurrencies and markets.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- I do not expect a catastrophic fall in bitcoin prices, says Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz - September 20, 2022
- Saylor’s MicroStrategy buys $6M more bitcoin, now holds 130,000 total - September 20, 2022
- Best Bitcoin Casino India 2022 Betbeard - September 20, 2022