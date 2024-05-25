The CEO of Bitcoin (BTC) wallet and payments application Strike, Jack Mallers, is predicting that the flagship crypto asset could hit a seven-figure price.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘I Feel Super Confident About That’: Jack Mallers Says Bitcoin To Explode by up to 1,357% – Here’s the Timeline - May 25, 2024
- Xapo Bank Now Accepts Bitcoin Deposits Through Lightning Network - May 25, 2024
- Bitcoin (BTC) Plummets After Testing $71,500 – Is it the End of the Bullish Ride? - May 25, 2024