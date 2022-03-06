I made more than £3MILLION in trading bitcoin and NFTs – but I haven’t spent a single penny… I’m only 12
Posted by: Bitcoin News Editor
in Bitcoin News Wire
1 min ago
2022-03-06
A TEEN crypto expert has made more than three million pounds from trading NFTs and bitcoin. Benyamin Ahmed learned to code from his dad when he was just five-year-old and was instantly hooked.
Read Full Story
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)