Bitcoin mining companies are under tremendous pressure to “green” their operations. Shell will introduce a new technology that will enable Bitcoin miners to reduce costs and greenhouse gas emissions by 48%.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- If Big Oil Gets Into Bitcoin Mining, Is It Time to Buy Bitcoin? - November 22, 2022
- Bitcoin’s price down 2.10% on yesterday - November 22, 2022
- US senators urge Fidelity to reconsider its Bitcoin offerings after FTX blow-up - November 22, 2022