While these CBDCs could help address problems in today’s financial system, the big question is whether they will ever replace Bitcoin. Bitcoin, for all of its drawbacks, could be superior when it …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- If CBDCs Are the Future of Money, What Does That Mean for Bitcoin? - January 23, 2023
- Bitcoin (BTC) moves past $23,000 after 5 months - January 23, 2023
- Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Gains 0.31%, Ethereum Up 0.77%; Solana Falls 1.43% - January 23, 2023