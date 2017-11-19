If There Is a Bubble, It’s in Bitcoin

If the markets are at a top, bitcoin has scaled the highest peak. Past episodes of market euphoria have often been marked by extreme optimism over new technologies. In the 1920s it was automobiles and radio. In the late 1990s it was the internet.
