Introduced in 2018, the Lightning Network makes Bitcoin payments faster and cheaper. Statistics show that the Lightning Network is growing despite the crypto winter. You’re reading a free article with …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- If This Trend Continues, Bitcoin Could Grow for Years to Come - March 12, 2023
- Why Charles Hoskinson believes algorithmic stablecoins are key to realizing Satoshi’s vision of Bitcoin - March 12, 2023
- Major bitcoin fraud case rattles Egypt - March 12, 2023