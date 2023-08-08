In a bold statement made back in October 2017, Saudi billionaire investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal cast doubt on the future of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) asserting that the popular cryptocurrency would …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Proves King as It Outperforms Crypto Hedge Funds in 2023 – Is it Time to Buy or Sell BTC? - August 8, 2023
- If You Ignored A Saudi Prince In 2017 When He Said Bitcoin Would Eventually ‘Implode’ — Here’s How Much You’d Have Today With Just A $100 Investment - August 8, 2023
- News Explorer — Long-term Bitcoin Holders Now Control a Record 14.599 Million BTC - August 8, 2023