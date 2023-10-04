Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the founders of prominent cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, have long been advocates for the establishment of a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin When Winklevoss Twins First Filed For Spot BTC ETF Over 10 Years Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now - October 4, 2023
- Jack Dorsey’s Block Is Quietly Shipping Test Versions of Its New BitKey Bitcoin Wallet - October 4, 2023
- Shares Of Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Are Moving: What’s Going On? - October 4, 2023