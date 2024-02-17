But you’d be pretty happy if you’d bought five years ago and held on for dear life. A $1,000 investment in Bitcoin five years ago will have grown to over $13,000 today. So, what’s the lesson here, and …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- If You Invested $1,000 in Bitcoin 5 Years Ago, This Is How Much You’d Have Now - February 17, 2024
- Bitcoin developers gifted nearly $4m by Coinbase - February 17, 2024
- Why Bitcoin can’t be able to maintain $52k right now - February 17, 2024