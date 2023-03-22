The leader of a prominent banking company offered some harsh criticism of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in 2017. While criticism is nothing new, the person who made the comments at the time is generating interest in these comments made more than five years ago.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin When Former Credit Suisse CEO Called It A Bubble, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now - March 21, 2023
- Bitcoin’s Bounce Risks Setting a Crypto Algorithmic Trap - March 21, 2023
- Bitcoin crosses $28,000, and Supreme Court hears first-ever crypto case: CNBC Crypto World - March 21, 2023