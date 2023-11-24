Financial analyst Jim Cramer has admitted he was wrong on the direction of Bitcoin (BTC) as he previously urged users to sell the asset.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- “If You Like Bitcoin, Buy Bitcoin” – Financial Analyst Jim Cramer Admits He Was Wrong On Bitcoin - November 24, 2023
- Bitcoin’s 3-Week Consolidation Under $38K Has Bullish Undertone - November 24, 2023
- Next Cryptocurrency to Explode Friday, 24 November – Bitcoin ETF Token, Neo, Mantle - November 24, 2023