While some U.S. states push bitcoin miners away, others seek ways to welcome and retain them. U.S. states are keen on bitcoin miners and see tax cuts as the best tool to attract them. Illinois State …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Will Be Accepted for State Tax Payments in June Says Colorado Gov. Polis - February 19, 2022
- Illinois, Georgia Want To Give Tax Cuts For Bitcoin Miners - February 19, 2022
- Hopefully, Bitcoin Will Increase Incentive For Cooperation - February 19, 2022