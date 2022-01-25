IMF Urges El Salvador To Drop Bitcoin As Legal Currency Citing Financial Risks

The fund has previously called on El Salvadoran authorities to rethink bitcoin’s legal tender status due to its volatility, risks to consumer protection and financial concerns.
