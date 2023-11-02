Analysts have predicted the bitcoin price could surge next year, driving it to $150,000 per bitcoin by 2025 and giving bitcoin a market capitalization of $3
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Imminent $3 Trillion ‘Watershed Moment’—300% Crypto Price ‘Panic’ Could Be About To Blow Up Bitcoin, Ethereum And XRP - November 2, 2023
- Morgan Stanley bullish on Bitcoin halving; Shiba Inu, BNB, and this new token could soar - November 2, 2023
- Can bitcoin really replace gold and its $13 trillion market cap? - November 2, 2023