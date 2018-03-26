In bitcoin work world, job benefits like pay and retirement get a rethink

At cryptocurrency start-ups like Coinbase and BitPay, workers are getting paid in bitcoin. Some workers take 100 percent of their pay in digital currency, though most take a much smaller percentage and get most of their salary in a traditional paycheck.
