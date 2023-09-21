This] is the first time that drug trafficking [was] so directly linked to the virtual data mining of cryptocurrencies [in Chile]. It had not happened before in the country.”
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- In Chile, police raiding a drug trafficking ring expected to find drugs—not Bitcoin mining machines - September 21, 2023
- Bitcoin machines, rocket-launchers seized in Venezuela prison - September 21, 2023
- Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Face Slight Decline Following Federal Reserve Decision - September 21, 2023