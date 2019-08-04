It’s been a bullish start to the month of August for Bitcoin and the majors, as the bulls reverse last week’s losses. Bitcoin rose by 2.88% on Saturday. Following on from a 1.15% gain on Friday, …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- In the Topsy Turvy World of Crypto, the Bitcoin Bulls Take the Week - August 4, 2019
- FCA lashes out at Bitcoin, claims it has ‘no intrinsic value’ - August 4, 2019
- Bitwise: Facebook’s Libra Moved Bitcoin and Crypto Three Years Ahead - August 3, 2019