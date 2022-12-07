At the time of assessment, Mazars observed Binance controlled in-scope assets in excess of 100% of their total platform liabilities,” reads the firm’s published page providing Binance’s …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Independent Audit Confirms Binance’s Bitcoin Is More Than Fully Backed - December 7, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, December 7: BTC Price Turns Down from a Recent High and Holds above $16.7K - December 7, 2022
- An independent study shows Binance has enough reserves to pay out all customers holding bitcoin - December 7, 2022